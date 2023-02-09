Flashfood Names Grocery Industry Vet Nicholas Bertram President/COO

Flashfood, a digital marketplace connecting consumers to greatly discounted food nearing its best-by date, has added Nicholas Bertram to its leadership team in the newly created position of president and COO.

Bertram joins the company at a time of momentous growth. Flashfood has successfully diverted 65 million-plus pounds of food from landfills at more than 1,550 grocery stores across North America and Canada. In addition to providing a simple solution to reduce food waste, it has also saved shoppers more than $150 million on grocery bills even as food costs are rising by more than 11%.

Bertram brings to his new position more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, including stints at Jewel-Osco, Walmart and most recently as president of The Giant Co., an Ahold Delhaize brand. During his time at The Giant Co., the retailer experienced unprecedented growth through acquisitions, new formats, market expansion, and exponential growth of digital engagement and e-commerce sales.

“Nick brings an unprecedented level of firsthand leadership experience with some of the biggest names in the retail sector,“ noted Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Flashfood. “His vision and successes around sustainable retailing align perfectly with our company’s mission to reduce food that is wasted throughout the retail sector. Nick has seen how the level of waste experienced by grocers represents billions of dollars in lost revenue and understands the massive impact this also has on our planet. More importantly, he understands how this food could have helped families, which is a shared passion he brings to Flashfood that will help fuel our next phase of growth.”

As COO, Bertram will ramp up Flashfood’s growth, working closely with Domingues and internal department leaders to further develop capabilities and innovation that address the related problems of food insecurity and food waste.

“I have never been more excited about the collective impact the food industry, sustainability-minded investors and technology companies like Flashfood can have on our future,” said Bertram. “Josh and the rest of the board of directors have given me an amazing opportunity to join at this stage, with such a talented team and unique product. Together with its retail partners, Flashfood is already making huge inroads in reducing food waste while helping consumers save money – and now is the right time to accelerate this bold work.”

Along with his role at Flashfood, Nick serves on the advisory board for impact technology company Divert Inc. and as an independent director at energy company PECO.

Offering a free app available on iOS and Android, Flashfood currently partners with Ahold Delhaize USA’s Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, and Stop & Shop brands; SpartanNash’s Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and VG’s banners; Giant Eagle; Loblaws; Meijer; Save A Lot; and Tops Markets.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 175-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, the company also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates. Meanwhile, Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is No. 11; Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer is No. 20; Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle is No. 36; Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops is No. 44; and Earth City, Mo.-based Save A Lot is No. 60 on PG’s list.