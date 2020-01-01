Fivestar Simply Fresh2Go

With the demand for fresh, convenient, ready-to-eat meals surging, FiveStar Gourmet Foods has developed Simply Fresh 2Go, its first product line targeted concurrently to both retail and school foodservice channels. Requiring no prep, the 12-SKU line’s balanced meals meet strict national school lunch dietary standards and consist of protein, grains, fresh vegetables, fruits, and even a healthy 100% fruit and veggie drink, Island Breeze. Simply Fresh 2Go products range from 7.3 to 12 ounces and each complete meal is under 480 calories, with salads as low as 240 calories. The varieties are Buffalo Style Chicken; Avocado Ranch Chicken; Tangy BBQ Chicken; Smoky Chipotle Chicken; Turkey Cheddar Slider; Honey Mustard Chicken; Protein Pack (white cheddar cheese; whole grain mini pitas; fresh baby carrots; fresh celery sticks; fresh apple slices); Zesty Hummus; Trail Mix & Cheddar; Sunbutter & Jelly; Asian Style Chicken Salad; and Chicken Caesar Salad, the last two with a fork included. Produced in FiveStar’s state-of-the-art facilities that are USDA and SQF Level 3 certified, the line retails for a suggested $4.99.