Field + Farmer Refrigerated Snack Bars

Field + Farmer has expanded its offerings beyond dressings, dips and juices to also include produce-forward refrigerated snack bars. The clean-label, low-sugar, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified plant-based bars feature fresh fruit or vegetables as the first ingredient in five flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Cocoa Brownie, Carrot Cake, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and Peanut Butter Cookie, each containing 6 grams of plant-based protein, but no preservatives, vegetable powders or chemicals. A 1.76-ounce bar in any variety retails for a suggested $1.99. The launch of this latest product line completes the integration of Phyter Bars, which was acquired late last year by The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd., parent company of Field + Farmer.