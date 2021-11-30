Feel Good Foods Pancake Bites

Gluten-free frozen snack and appetizer brand Feel Good Foods has added Danish-style Pancake Bites to its breakfast product line. Available in Buttermilk and Wildberry varieties, the celiac-safe product line is ready in six minutes and easy to eat on the go. The fully cooked fluffy bites are made with a short list of all-natural premium ingredients, including cage-free eggs, and can be eaten as part of a sweet or savory meal. An easy-open 12.7-ounce poly bag of either variety retails for a suggested $6.99.