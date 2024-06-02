Feel Good Foods Burritos

Living up to its reputation as a provider of Certified Gluten Free, celiac-safe versions of classic comfort fare, Feel Good Foods has now added burritos to its collection of craveable foods made with simple ingredients. Featuring better-for-you ingredients such as antibiotic-free proteins and cage-free eggs, and none of the hard-to-pronounce additives found in other brands, the ready-in-minutes frozen product line comes in the following varieties: Chicken, Bean & Cheese; Chicken Chile Verde; Pinto Bean & Cheese (vegetarian); and Roasted Vegetable & Bean (vegan). The suggested retail price for a 5-ounce burrito of any variety is $4.29.

