06/02/2021

Father’s Day Promotions Heat Up

Grocers focus on foods and supplies for grilling as shoppers are expected to spend more this year on dear old Dad
Lynn Petrak
During Father's Day weekend, shoppers at Hy-Vee can order beef cut to their specifications.

The meat department is once again front and center for Father’s Day merchandising and promotions.

This year, Hy-Vee stores are offering a promotion during Father’s Day weekend, June 19-20, through which shoppers can order custom beef cuts from the Hy-Vee Choice Reserve and Hy-Vee Prime Reserve private label brands based on the preferences of the father in their lives. The West Des Moines, Ia.-based retailer also shares steak cooking tips and recipes on its “Meat the Facts” web page.

The Fresh Market, Inc. is making it easier for people to celebrate Dad with a home-grilled meal. The Greensboro, N.C.-based chain is offering ready-to-cook Father’s Day meal solutions, including an Ultimate Kabob Meal for $49.99 and a Tomahawk Meal for $99. Both serve four people and include meat, sides and dessert.

Equipment is also part of grilling-centric Father’s Day promotions. For example, Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered The Kroger Co. is offering discounts across its banners for Father’s Day gifts for delivery, including 30% off grills and smokers. Kroger’s online Father’s Day store features an array of barbecue supplies and tools for in-store, pickup and delivery and recipes for grilling meat and other foods.

Sweepstakes are part of promotions for this year’s celebrations, too. Fareway Meat & Grocery, a Boone, Iowa-based chain with 124 Midwest locations, is offering an Ultimate Father’s Day Giveaway, with prizes including high-end wood-fired smokers and “grill master” kits.

Overall, consumers are expected to ramp up their celebrations this time around. A new survey conducted for the National Retail Federation by Prosper Insight & Analytics projects that U.S. consumers will spend more than $20.1 billion on gifts and other items for Father’s Day and are preparing to dole out more than they did last year now that regular lifestyles are resuming.

