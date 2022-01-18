Farmstead Arriving in Chicago

Online grocer Farmstead has opened the waitlist for its impending Chicago service launch, with signups limited to the first 1,000 customers. Service is slated to begin in early 2022, and will initially be available in both the city of Chicago and nearby suburbs, with delivery in as little as one hour.

The Windy City is Farmstead’s fifth market – the company’s service began in the San Francisco Bay area, and it also serves Miami and Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience. The e-grocer offers a mix of local and national brands, no-fee delivery, convenience and affordable prices. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot (a two- or three-hour guaranteed delivery window) for one-off everyday ordering, or enroll for free once-a-week delivery. To reduce carbon emissions, all Farmstead deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same area.

More than 70% of Farmstead customers eventually opt for weekly deliveries, earning further discounts on the fresh essentials that they buy regularly while getting guaranteed delivery windows every week.

Farmstead leverages proprietary AI technology and dark stores that generally serve a 50-mile radius to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, the company can offer prices comparable to or lower than those of most supermarkets, with no charge for delivery.

“Chicagoans love grocery delivery – we’ve had hundreds of requests to expand our service there,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead. “Right now, their available delivery options come with high fees and markups. Farmstead will spoil Chicagoans with no fees, low prices, great customer service, and delivery to both the city and the suburbs.”

Chicago customers can sign up for Farmstead’s service.