Farmer Focus Pre-Seasoned Organic Chicken

Farmer Focus, which bills itself as “the only 100% organic and Humane Certified chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms,” now has a pre-seasoned chicken line available at grocery. The award-winning line is gluten-free, contains low to no sugar, and offers globally inspired flavors developed for the palates and demands of home cooks. Its trend-forward flavors are Zesty Peruvian Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Savory Chophouse Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, Rich Red Curry Bone-in Skin-on Chicken Thighs, Toasted Lager Half Chicken, and Lemon and Cracked Pepper Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. Farmer Focus is working to meet demand from consumers seeking more than just organic certification: Animal and farmer welfare, along with the company’s commitment to sustainability, mirror consumer trends that are bringing new customers into the organic category. Suggested retail pricing for items in the pre-seasoned line runs from $5.79 per pound to $9.99 per pound.