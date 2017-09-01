Farm Rich Special Edition Snacks

Farm Rich has rallied up snack time with three new "Special Edition" snacks. Its Pimento Cheese Bites are said to be authentically Southern, made with real cheddar cheese and pimentos; coated in a crisp, golden breading; and accompanied by a red-pepper-jelly dipping sauce. Fiesta Chicken Roll Ups are handmade with roasted, all-white meat chicken in chipotle seasoning. And Avocado Slices are cut from premium whole Hass avocados and tossed in a potato-stick coating flavored with ancho chiles, with a side of creamy jalapeño ranch dipping sauce. Each frozen snack variety has an SRP of $5.99.