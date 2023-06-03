Farm Rich Frozen Snacks

Frozen snack purveyor Farm Rich, a division of Rich Products, has added three additional cheesy offerings to its lineup: the brand’s first Plant-Based Breaded Mozzarella Style Sticks, along with Toasted Ravioli and Pizza Crunchers. Suitable for lactose-intolerant consumers, the Plant-Based Breaded Mozzarella Style Sticks (16-ounce carton) feature melty dairy-free cheese in a crisp, golden breading, accompanied by a 3-ounce side of marinara sauce, and each serving contains 4 grams of protein and 5% fiber. Made with 100% real mozzarella cheese layered with marinara sauce and wrapped in a crispy breading, Pizza Crunchers (18-ounce carton) deliver a filling pizzeria-style snack in a handheld item, with 12 grams of protein per serving. Meanwhile comfort classic Toasted Ravioli (16-ounce carton) has made a triumphant return, offering tender ravioli stuffed with a creamy four-cheese blend comprising real ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago, and then covered in a toasted Italian coating and served with 4 ounces of marinara dipping sauce, for 6 grams of protein per serving. Each snack retails for a suggested $7.99.