Fareway Reveals Second-Round Bonus for Front-Line Workers

While several major retailers, including Kroger and Albertsons, have ended their extra pay for front-line associates working through the coronavirus pandemic, Fareway Stores Inc. will distribute a second round of payments under the Fareway Family Front Line Plan, which provides cash bonuses to hourly employees who worked in July and August, and are employed as of Aug. 22.

Employees can receive up to $500 each, for a total investment of several million dollars to about 10,200 front-line associates. Fareway’s corporate office will give out the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday, Sept. 4.

“As 2020 continues to present challenges, we are incredibly grateful for the efforts of our employees,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, president and CEO of Boone, Iowa-based Fareway. “Throughout our communities, Fareway employees have offered customers a sense of stability in uncertain times. With their continued hard work and willingness to meet new expectations, we will rise above future challenges.”

The grocer is actively seeking additional employees at its distribution center and stores.

Family-owned Fareway operates 123 stores in six Midwestern states. The company is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.