Fall Publix Produce for Kids Program Gets Refresh

A campaign refresh is rolling out in Publix Super Markets stores this autumn for the Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign that raises funds for local Feeding America food banks. The signs, erected next to each supplier product, spotlight a specific health benefit of the product and feature updated photography and a QR code that takes shoppers directly to a free e-cookbook and more information on the campaign.

The fall initiative brings the total 2021 Publix donation to area Feeding America member food banks to more than 11 million meals. Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals for member food banks. Chicago-based Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“At Publix, we recognize the importance of helping families achieve their wellness goals through innovative campaigns and programs,” noted Dwaine Stevens, Publix’s director of community relations. “Giving back to our local communities is at the core of our company culture, and we are proud to collaborate with Healthy Family Project for the Produce for Kids campaign.”

This year, the campaign is featured on the Publix Check Out Blog and on the campaign’s landing page on the Healthy Family Project website, which is also where shoppers will be sent when scanning the QR code on in-store signage. Earlier this month, Publix campaign suppliers starred in a Halloween-themed Facebook Live hosted by Healthy Family Project’s Amanda Keefer and her daughter Charli.

Among the produce companies supporting the campaign are Acosta, Ayco Farms, Crunch Pak, Eat Smart, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Fresh Express, FiveStar Gourmet Foods, GT’s Synergy Raw Kombucha, Marie’s, Sunset, Rainier Fruit, Red n’ Tasty and Suja Juice.

“It is important to us at Healthy Family Project to continue to evolve the elements of the Publix Produce for Kids campaign along with the evolving Publix shopper,” said Trish James, VP of Healthy Family Project, which, since its creation in 2002 by Reidsville, Ga.-based Shuman Farms, has raised more than $7 million for kids and families, and provided 12 million meals through Feeding America. “Today’s shopper wants to make an impact with their buying power, and this yearly campaign gives them the opportunity to give back to their local community.”

Through November, produce suppliers will appear in targeted social media content and a Healthy Family Project e-newsletter campaign.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 38 million people across the United States are dealing with food insecurity, including children and families in Publix’s seven-state market area.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.