Fairway Market Signs On for 30-Minute Delivery Via Instacart

The Fairway Now service, enabled through Instacart, will allow shoppers to receive grocery delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

Fairway Market is rolling out its new “Fairway Now” service, which is powered by retail technology company Instacart and offers home grocery delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. The delivery service is now available from the grocer’s Chelsea and Upper East Side locations in Manhattan, and will be available from all four Fairway Market locations in the New York City borough in the coming weeks.

To make way for the new offering, Fairway Market worked with Instacart to create a special aisle for the company’s shoppers that is stocked with frequently requested convenience items. This move is expected to expedite deliveries, especially during peak in-store hours.

"Our customers are New Yorkers and they are savvy, on the move and always looking for smart, convenient ways to shop,” said Perry Blatt, director of e-commerce and business development for Fairway Market. “Fairway Now will help them do that by making it easy to get fast deliveries of the groceries and household goods they need now.”

Continued Blatt: "Powered by Instacart, the Fairway Now service enables us to turn our brick-and-mortar Fairway Markets into convenience stores, providing customers with store-to-door delivery in as little as 30-minutes. Whether our customers need a last-minute dinner ingredient or are running out of milk, coffee, or even laundry detergent, Fairway Now is there to help with speed and ease."

Instacart and Fairway Market first collaborated in 2020 with the addition of same-day delivery, while the grocer’s parent company Wakefern Food Corp. has worked with Instacart to include alcohol delivery and EBT SNAP through the Instacart App, and also introduced Instacart’s Caper Carts to its ShopRite and Fairway banners earlier this year.

"Since launching our virtual convenience solution in 2021, we've continued to enhance this service to make it the best possible experience for our retail partners and their customers," said Ryan Hamburger, VP of retail partnerships at Instacart. "We wanted to create a new fast fulfillment solution that helped Fairway Market serve their customers' need for speed, while also giving them access to a vast catalog of items available in as fast as 30-minutes. With Fairway Now, we're able to do just that – marrying convenience, speed, quality and the Fairway Market products and produce customers have come to rely on."

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.