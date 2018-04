Explore Cuisine has launched a new bean-based pasta: Mung Bean Rotini. Containing just one ingredient – organic mung beans – the shelf-stable pasta features 14 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving, and is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and packed with nutrients. The protein- and fiber-rich pasta prepares in just seven minutes and retails for a suggested $4.99 per 8-ounce box.