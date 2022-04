Enspice has added another seasoning to its lineup of nutrient-enhanced spices: Chili Lime. Featuring the ripest chilis, the product features 21 plant-based nutrients without containing any sodium, fillers or synthetic ingredients. The nutrient-dense ingredients are packed with vitamins and minerals. Enspice Chili Lime retails for a suggested $10.99 per 3.4-ounce shaker.