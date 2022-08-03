Better-for-you dessert brand Enlightened has created the first lower-sugar Sundae Cones to enable healthier indulgence. Consisting of creamy ice cream topped by nuts and chocolate atop a crispy cone with a chocolate-filled tip to provide the perfect last bite, Sundae Cones contain a fraction of the sugar (a little as 6 grams) and half the calories (just 140) of their conventional counterparts. Sweetened with monk fruit, the cones come in six flavors: Vanilla Fudge, Caramel Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge Light Ice Cream, and Vanilla Honey (featuring a honey core), Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond Butter (featuring an almond butter core) and Strawberry Shortcake Greek Frozen Yogurt. Enlightened Sundae Cones are packaged with three 4-ounce cones to a box, retailing for a suggested $5.99.