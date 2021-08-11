Feel-good dessert brand Enlightened has now brought to the frozen aisle a collection of sugar-free ready-to-bake cookies, an innovation that furthers its mission of removing sugar from popular treats. The hot, oven-fresh cookies contain zero grams of added sugar and just 2 grams of net carbs per cookie, while a traditional ready-to-bake cookie can have up to 15 grams of added sugar per serving. The line comes in three flavors -- Chocolate Chip, P.B. Chocolate Chunk and Double Chocolate -- all featuring a key ingredient: chocolate chunks. Each keto-friendly variety bakes in less than 15 minutes. Enlightened employs such high-quality ingredients as allulose, a low-calorie rare sugar, and Bay State Milling Co.’s HealthSense, a high-fiber wheat flour that is also in Enlightened’s Sugar-Free Cones and delivers up to 10 times the amount of dietary fiber of traditional wheat flour while maintaining the taste and performance of traditional refined wheat flour. Enlightened Ready-to-Bake Cookies are available in a box of 12 for a suggested retail price range of $8-$10.