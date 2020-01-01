Enlightened Keto Cheesecakes and Snackable Dough Bites

Frozen dessert maker Enlightened has debuted two low-carb desserts: keto-friendly Cheesecakes and Dough Bites. Containing only 2 grams of net carbs and no added sugar, the mini cheesecake collection features five flavors: Classic, an Original New York-style cheesecake with a vanilla almond crust, topped with whipped cream; Chocolate, with a chocolate almond crust and topped with whipped cream; Strawberry, an Original New York-Style cheesecake with a vanilla almond crust and a strawberry jam filling, topped with strawberry cream; Pumpkin, with a vanilla almond crust and topped with whipped cream; and Caramel Chocolate, a caramel cheesecake with a chocolate almond crust, topped with chocolate chips and caramel cream. The no-bake, no-sugar-added cookie dough and brownie dough bites are gluten-free, contain 90-110 calories per serving, and have just 2 grams net carbs per serving. The varieties are Chocolate Chip Cookie; Birthday Cake Cookie, with rainbow sprinkles; Fudge Brownie; Peanut Butter Cookie, with chocolate chips; and Snickerdoodle Cookie, sugar cookie dough with cinnamon spice. A 5.6-ounce 2-pack of the cheesecakes retails for a suggested $5.99, while the dough bite goes for a suggested $4.49 per 2.75-ounce package.