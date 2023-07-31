Enlightened Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints

Light ice cream brand Enlightened has now introduced Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints, an upgraded version of the brand’s signature product, now with a Greek yogurt base for added texture, taste and nutritional value. The pints are made with premium Greek yogurt to deliver the optimal balance of sweetness and creaminess while offering such benefits of Greek yogurt as prebiotics and probiotics. A serving contains 150 calories or fewer, 8-10 grams of protein, and minimal added sugar. Based on the success of its Greek yogurt bars earlier this year, the company decided to roll out a pint version. Any of the line’s flavors – Salted Caramel Cookie, Brownies & Cookie Dough, Coffee Toffee, Mint Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Kookie Dough (naturally dyed with spirulina for a distinctive blue color) – retails for a suggested $6.99.