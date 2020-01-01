Enlightened, a fast-growing brand in the ice cream and frozen dessert category, has introduced Fruit Infusions, which Beyond Better Foods, the startup company behind the brand, bills as the first-ever functional frozen fruit bar line. Infused with adaptogens (plants that help support healthy stress levels) and containing just 3-5 grams of sugar -- 70% to 80% less than other fruit bars and popsicles -- the product line is naturally sweetened and made with simple ingredients. The flavors are Watermelon + Soothe, infused with turmeric, black pepper and rosemary, known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; Strawberry + Chill, infused with lavender, chamomile and lemon balm, herbs traditionally used for promoting relaxation and relieving stress; Pineapple + Renew, infused with dandelion root, turmeric and ginger root, all commonly featured in herbal teas to support a healthy digestive system; and Coconut + Immunity, infused with elderberry, hibiscus and aloe, plants long recognized for boosting immune health. A box of four 2.5-fluid-ounce Enlightened Fruit Infusions bars retails for a suggested $5.99 at Whole Foods Market and will launch on the brand’s website this summer.