02/28/2022
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Sunseed™ Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy Life introduces new Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies to its portfolio of delicious treats. This new soft baked cookie combines the nutty flavor of sunflower seed spread with Enjoy Life’s famous dairy-free chocolate chips for an allergy-friendly treat that stands out from the crowd.  Free from the top 14 allergens, Enjoy Life Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies are school safe and made in a dedicated gluten free and nut free facility. Enjoy Life is proud to provide snacks everyone can love!

