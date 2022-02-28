Enjoy Life Soft Baked Sunseed™ Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy Life introduces new Sunseed™ Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies to its portfolio of delicious treats. This new soft baked cookie combines the nutty flavor of sunflower seed spread with Enjoy Life’s famous dairy-free chocolate chips for an allergy-friendly treat that stands out from the crowd. Free from the top 14 allergens, Enjoy Life Sunseed™ Butter Chocolate Chip Soft Baked Cookies are school safe and made in a dedicated gluten free and nut free facility. Enjoy Life is proud to provide snacks everyone can love!