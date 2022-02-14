Advertisement
02/14/2022
Sponsored Content

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Monster Cookies

Enjoy Life Soft Bakes Monster Cookies

Enjoy Life introduces new Monster Soft Baked Cookies to its portfolio of delicious treats.  Free from the top 14 allergens, Enjoy Life Monster Cookies recipe starts with a gluten-free oat & flour blend, then adds colorful candies, dairy-free chocolate chips, sunflower seed spread, vanilla, and cinnamon.  Some folks know this type of cookie as a kitchen sink cookie (as in "everything but the kitchen sink").  Enjoy Life Monster Cookies are school safe and made in a dedicated gluten free and nut free facility.   Enjoy Life is proud to provide snacks everyone can love!

Other Popular Products

Advertisement