Plant-based milk maker Elmhurst 1925 has rolled out dairy-free Elmhurst Creamery New Fashioned Soft Serve, available in Vanilla and Chocolate varieties, enabling users to make plant-based soft-serve ice cream at home. Made from Elmhurst Oat Milk, the mix is easy to use: consumers just refrigerate, shake well and pour into any home ice cream maker. The soft-serve mix is customizable, enabling shoppers to add in their favorite mix-ins or toppings; Elmhurst’s website also offers several recipes to inspire homemade ice cream fans. Like all of the company’s gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, certified-vegan products, Elmhurst Creamery New Fashioned Soft Serve varieties contain no artificial flavors and are created through a unique HydroRelease method that, using just water, separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, blended beverage, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient with only the cleanest ingredients. A 16-ounce carton of either mix variety, containing enough to make more than four bowls of ice cream, retails for a suggested $9.98. Elmhurst is also offering a bundle deal for a limited time, including an at-home ice cream maker available with a 4-pack or 6-pack of ice cream.

 

