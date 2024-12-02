Elmhurst 1925 Plant-Based Sour Cream Alternative

Plant-based dairy product brand Elmhurst 1925 has moved beyond beverages to launch a sour cream alternative, the first plant-based product of its kind to come in a pouch. Made with minimal ingredients without sacrificing flavor or texture, the low-sodium item is a one-to-one replacement for dairy-based sour cream – consumers can eat it right from the package or cook and bake with it – while the squeezable pouch provides a convenient, mess-free experience. Elmhurst’s Sour Cream is created with oatmilk, hemp protein and other clean ingredients, without any added gums or filler ingredients and emulsifiers, zero sodium, and no cholesterol. In common with all Elmhurst products, Sour Cream is Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten- and dairy-free, OU Kosher, and Certified Vegan. An 8-ounce pouch retails for a suggested $6.99 at Publix Super Markets, with more retail partners to follow soon. Elmhurst products are crafted through a patented HydroRelease method. Using only water, the process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient with no added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable hydroelectric power.