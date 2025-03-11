 Skip to main content

El Rio Grande Latin Market Modernizes Pricing, Promotions With AI

Texas-based grocer partners with RELEX to help strengthen competitive advantage
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Grocery Employee
RELEX Pricing and Promotions Optimization leverages AI to help retailers respond quickly to market changes, fine-tune pricing strategies and execute high-impact promotions.

El Rio Grande Latin Market, a Texas grocery chain specializing in Latin American products, has selected RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to advance its pricing and promotions optimization strategy. By moving away from manual processes to an AI-powered solution, El Rio Grande aims to offer more competitive prices, increase promotional effectiveness and improve the overall shopping experience for its customers.

Inflationary pressures, shifting consumer behavior and supply chain disruptions make it critical for grocers to have a data-driven approach to pricing and promotions. RELEX Pricing and Promotions Optimization leverages AI to help retailers respond quickly to market changes, fine-tune pricing strategies and execute high-impact promotions. By using advanced forecasting, scenario simulations and real-time insights, El Rio Grande aims to maximize profitability, drive traffic and increase the success rate of its promotions.

“As a grocer serving a diverse and dynamic customer base, we need to ensure our pricing and promotions are both competitive and data-driven,” said Guillermo Washington, COO of Dallas-based El Rio Grande Latin Market. “RELEX gives us the ability to replace manual guesswork with AI-driven insights, helping us plan smarter promotions, optimize pricing and provide better value to our customers. This investment will play a key role in strengthening our business for the future.”

“Grocery retailers today face constant cost pressures and rapidly changing consumer expectations. With our AI-driven pricing and promotions capabilities, El Rio Grande will be able to make faster, smarter decisions that drive both profitability and customer loyalty,” said Andreas Willgert, general manager, pricing and promotions at Atlanta-based RELEX. “We’re excited to support them on this journey, especially in today’s quickly changing market conditions.”

RELEX works with such companies as ADUSA, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, and M&S Food.

El Rio Grande Latin Market operates nine Dallas/Fort Worth-based stores in Texas.

