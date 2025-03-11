El Rio Grande Latin Market Modernizes Pricing, Promotions With AI

“As a grocer serving a diverse and dynamic customer base, we need to ensure our pricing and promotions are both competitive and data-driven,” said Guillermo Washington, COO of Dallas-based El Rio Grande Latin Market. “RELEX gives us the ability to replace manual guesswork with AI-driven insights, helping us plan smarter promotions, optimize pricing and provide better value to our customers. This investment will play a key role in strengthening our business for the future.”

“Grocery retailers today face constant cost pressures and rapidly changing consumer expectations. With our AI-driven pricing and promotions capabilities, El Rio Grande will be able to make faster, smarter decisions that drive both profitability and customer loyalty,” said Andreas Willgert, general manager, pricing and promotions at Atlanta-based RELEX. “We’re excited to support them on this journey, especially in today’s quickly changing market conditions.”

RELEX works with such companies as ADUSA, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, and M&S Food.

El Rio Grande Latin Market operates nine Dallas/Fort Worth-based stores in Texas.