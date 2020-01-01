Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels

In response to consumer demand, the Einstein Bros. Bagels chain is rolling out Take & ToastBagels, a thaw-and-sell product, at food retailers nationwide. Take & Toast Bagels are par-baked and designed to be finished at home in the consumer’s toaster or oven, a format the company’s innovation team found to be optimal for at home consumption, as it provides a hot, fresh-tasting bagel. The product line comes in four popular flavors -- Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin and Asiago -- with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 5-pack sleeve. Einstein Bros. Bagels is the largest bagel retail company in the United States, with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.