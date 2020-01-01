Press enter to search
Close search

Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels

Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels

In response to consumer demand, the Einstein Bros. Bagels chain is rolling out Take & ToastBagels, a thaw-and-sell product, at food retailers nationwide. Take & Toast Bagels are par-baked and designed to be finished at home in the consumer’s toaster or oven, a format the company’s innovation team found to be optimal for at home consumption, as it provides a hot, fresh-tasting bagel. The product line comes in four popular flavors -- Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin and Asiago -- with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 5-pack sleeve. Einstein Bros. Bagels is the largest bagel retail company in the United States, with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

 

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Hungry Buddha Keto Bars

Hungry Buddha Keto Bars
Del Monte Pinkglow Pineapples

Del Monte Pinkglow Pineapples
Stonyfield Organic Kids Yogurt with EnviroKidz Cereal Toppers

Stonyfield Organic Kids Yogurt with EnviroKidz Cereal Toppers