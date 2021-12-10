The result of a partnership with B&G Foods, Einstein Bros Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend enables consumers to flavor any food like the bagel chain's most popular savory bagel. Containing a mixture of garlic, sesame, poppy, onion and salt, the specialty seasoning gives consumers a new way to experience a beloved brand. Einstein Bros Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend is now available in a 7.5-ounce shaker retailing for a suggested $3.98 at Sam's Club locations nationwide, with broader retail and online rollout to follow in early 2022. Part of the Panera Brands family, Einstein Bros. Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for its fresh-baked bagels in a range of flavors and its premium double-whipped shmears, as well as gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. It’s the largest bagel retail chain in the United States, with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.