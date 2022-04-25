Iconic Kellogg Co. brand Eggo is offering more convenience than ever with Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles, the first-ever Eggo waffle that doesn't require a toaster. Inspired by a classic Belgian street food staple, the bistro-quality handheld waffles are made with a golden brioche dough, real butter, and no artificial colors and flavors, and baked through with crunchy bits of pearl sugar. The individually wrapped waffles can be eaten at room temperature – they thaw in less than an hour – or warm from the toaster. The Liege-style waffles are infused with maple flavor and other natural flavors, so no syrup or toppings are needed, making them a convenient, mess-free breakfast option for busy families. Available in Buttery Maple and Strawberry flavors, ggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles retails for a suggested $5.99 per 4-pack box or $12.99 per 12-pack box.