Using cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, EggLife Foods Inc. has introduced egglife egg white wraps containing under 30 calories, less than or equal to 1 gram of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of protein each, as well as being gluten-, grain-, dairy- and soy-free. The wraps come in four varieties: Original, Italian Style, Rye Style and Southwest Style. Developed by EggLife Foods founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen and manufactured in the company’s own dedicated facility, egglife egg white wraps are sold in the refrigerated section, with a six-count 6-ounce package retailing for about $4.99.