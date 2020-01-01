Made with cage-free eggs, Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets offer a convenient, wholesome breakfast made from nutritionally superior eggs, according to the brand. The line’s varieties are Three Cheese, filled with cheddar, Monterey jack and parmesan cheese, and featuring 13 grams of protein; Ham & Cheese, a savory variety packed with smoked ham and cheddar cheese, and featuring 13 grams of protein; and Sausage & Cheese, containing savory sausage and cheddar cheese, and featuring 14 grams of protein. The suggested retail price range is $4.49-$4.99 for a 7.8-ounce package of two omelets.