Eddie’s of Roland Park Unveils Summer Dinner Menus

Eddie’s of Roland Park is sending area gastronomes on a world trip through food with the upscale Baltimore retailer’s new Staycation Supper Club, a summer adventure program combining heat-and-serve convenience with culinary tourism. Serving up an assortment of global, chef-prepared dishes, the pay-as-you-go program offers a biweekly, $99.99 prix fix menu designed to serve six, as well as free curbside pickup or contactless delivery, starting at $7.

“This is a delicious way of answering our customers’ appetite for adventure while acknowledging current travel limitations,” noted Eddie’s of Roland Park co-owner Andrew Schaffer. “Eddie’s Staycation Supper Club offers a satisfying and transportive dining experience from the comfort and safety of your own home, porch or backyard.”

The program starts off with Tropical Paradise, available June 21-July 4, comprising Grilled Shrimp & Chicken Kabobs, Tropical Gazpacho, Fiesta Slaw, Coconut Rice Pilaf and a 7-inch Key Lime Tart. Upcoming menus to be revealed on the store’s website and Facebook page include journeys to Greece and the Chesapeake Bay.

Orders can be placed in person or by phone with the catering department at either of Eddie’s store, while supplies last. Twenty-four hours’ notice is required to order.

To accompany the meals, Eddie’s has issued a free Staycation Supper Club soundtrack on Spotify, consisting entirely of music from current Baltimore-area musicians and bands, among them Joy Postell, Snail Mail and Matmos. The three-hour playlist was curated by Eddie’s customer William Cashion, of the band Future Islands, whose new solo release, “Triple Ocean,” is included among the tracks. Customers can find the playlist by searching eddiesofrolandpark in the Spotify app.

Founded in 1944, Eddie’s of Roland Park is known for its deli, prepared foods, gourmet catering, customer service, and grocery selection specializing in local products, The independent, family-owned grocer has two locations in Baltimore.