Eddie’s of Roland Park Reveals Summer Spotify Playlist

Eddie’s of Roland Park has teamed with local musicians Kariz Marcel and Ashley Alexander, of Blakwater House, a downtown Baltimore creative music hub, to produce Summer Refresh, a seasonal Spotify playlist showcasing Baltimore’s vibrant music scene.

Featuring 78 tracks offering more than four hours of music, the Summer Refresh playlist was created with outdoor dining, grilling and entertaining in mind, with selections ranging from dance and hip-hop to indie pop and jazz/funk, performed by local artists such as Eze Jackson, Mumu Fresh, Bobbi Rush, Height Keech and Brittney Wright.

“Nothing makes me happier than to share local artists with a wider audience,” noted Alexander, Blakwater House playlist curator. “I think the culture of shopping at Eddie’s is seeing fellow creatives there, and I hope people who listen will search for all the wonderful artists on this playlist and discover a new song or two to enjoy alongside their meal.”

“I describe the collection as ‘Local Global’ to highlight the fact that Baltimore is a global city and to celebrate its legacy as a rich music city,” said Blakwater House Founder Marcel, whose recent track “Hey Baltimore” is included in the playlist.

Summer Refresh is the second summer playlist from Eddie’s of Roland Park, following 2020’s Staycation Supper Club soundtrack, curated by Baltimore-based indie rock musician (and Eddie’s customer) William Cashion, the bassist in the band Future Islands.

“Kariz was one of the artists featured on our previous playlist, and he messaged us to express his appreciation of the connection between shopping locally and supporting local music,” explained Eddie’s of Roland Park Marketing Director Jared Earley. “Eddie’s shoppers know the power of ‘local’ encompasses eating as well as listening, and it has been a pleasure collaborating with Ashley and Kariz to spotlight Baltimore talent in this way.”

Eddie’s of Roland Park is an independent family-owned grocer with two locations in Baltimore. In 2021, the company was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents.