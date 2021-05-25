Eddie’s of Roland Park to Renovate Store

Eddie’s of Roland Park, a beloved Baltimore institution, is about to launch a multiphase renovation project, bringing updated features and a fresh new look to its Roland Avenue store.

“This is incredibly exciting for us,” said Eddie’s VP Michael Schaffer, a third-generation co-owner of the 77-year-old business. “It has literally been years in the planning, and my family is grateful to the longtime shoppers and devoted fans who have been cheering on this process with great anticipation.”

The store will remain open throughout the remodel, with construction set to begin as early as June and last as long as 15 months, factoring in a pause during the hectic holiday shopping season. Initial phase work will include the store’s basement and façade, including an expansive steel cantilevered canopy added above the main entrance, which will offer protection from the weather, a shady place for seating, and a location for outdoor events.

“This store was destined to be a place for gathering,” noted Nancy Cohen, president/co-owner of Eddie’s and daughter of the late Victor Cohen, who founded the business. “My father always felt that the key to a successful business was treating your customers like family, making them feel at home. This store is rich with history, and we hope to share some of that story through the interiors while introducing many new elements to heighten the Eddie’s shopping experience.”

“Eddie’s of Roland Park has been an anchor to the Roland Park community for decades, dedicated to a high level of customer service in a neighborhood setting,” added Doug Bothner, a devoted Eddie’s shopper and partner at Ziger|Snead Architects, the project’s Baltimore-based design firm. “We are honored to be working with Eddie’s to bring needed updates and improvements to the shopping experience to ensure a sustainable future for the store.”

The redesigned store will include more windows admitting natural light into the retail space, along with LED illumination, improved circulation, and energy-efficient refrigerated and freezer cases throughout the store. Among the other changes in store are an exposed-wood ceiling, wider aisles, and improved flow and wayfinding, in addition to a further 1,000 square feet of retail space with all-new shelving, fixtures and categorization.

Full-service departments such as deli, bakery, cheese, coffee and gourmet to go will get complete makeovers, receiving new equipment and updated signage. Shoppers will also encounter a significantly expanded salad bar in the produce section, a centralized wine and spirits department, and, as in Eddie’s North Charles Street location, the grocer’s signature catering service will move near checkout, making it more convenient for customers to order.

Additional amenities will include a new vestibule with automated doors, a water fountain with a bottle filler, and two front-of-house gender-neutral public restrooms.

“The year was not without its difficulties,” admitted Cohen, looking back on the challenges of the pandemic, “but we have a wonderful staff that really pulled together. Between our employees’ dedication, the loyalty of our community and vendors, and now this amazing project finally getting underway — there is a lot to be optimistic about and thankful for.”

Eddie’s of Roland Park has locations in Baltimore at 5113 Roland Avenue and 6213 North Charles Street. In 2021, the company was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents.