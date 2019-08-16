Independent Grocer Eddie’s of Roland Park Debuting 5-Cent Reusable-Bag Credit

Eddie’s of Roland Park, an independent family-owned grocer with two locations in Baltimore, will offer shoppers a 5-cent credit for each reusable bag they bring for their groceries, starting Aug. 25.

“As we continuously look to improve the shopping experience at Eddie’s with an eye towards environmental responsibility, we felt this was a natural place to make an impact — and a great way to reward customers for supporting green efforts at checkout,” noted Eddie’s co-owner Andrew Schaffer.

To mark the test rollout of the initiative at both of its stores, the grocer will also offer, from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7, a buy-one-get-one-free special on its Eddie’s branded reusable shopping bags, which usually retail for $1.99 each.

The reusable-bag credit program follows Eddie’s other recent sustainability efforts, which include back-of-house composting and ramped-up food rescue efforts in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank.

Known for its deli, prepared foods, gourmet catering and grocery selection specializing in local products, Eddie’s is currently celebrating its 75th year in business.