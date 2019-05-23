Independent Grocer Eddie’s of Roland Park Celebrates 75 Years

Baltimore’s Eddie’s of Roland Park, an independent grocery owned by Nancy Cohen and her family, is celebrating 75 years in business with a series of year-long events.

“My sons and I are beyond grateful and proud to be celebrating 75 years of service in Baltimore,” said CEO Nancy Cohen. “It is thanks to the partnership of our employees, vendors, customers and community that the business my father founded has continued to succeed and flourish to this day.”

The anniversary events include in-store product tastings and office lunch sweepstakes every week as well as unique summer events and collaborations with area institutions. For the weekly lunch giveaway, customers enter for a chance to win lunch for 12 that includes sandwiches, sides, beverages, an Eddie’s birthday cake, party hats and balloons.

The grocer is also hosting Eddie’s “Bark” Party at its Roland Ave. location where customers and their canines are welcome at a sidewalk party that benefits BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter). The $10 admission includes food, music, photos and product tasting in addition to a donation to the shelter.

At the North Charles St. location, the Tastes of the Bay celebration will feature steamed shrimp, grilled corn on the cob and a variety of local food purveyors offering Chesapeake-inspired products.

Eddie’s of Roland Park also is sponsoring two outdoor movies nights and a special exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Maryland that features photos, artifacts and storytelling chronicling the 75 years of the business.

“Events like these provide an opportunity for our team to deepen its connection with the community, and everyone is invited,” explained VP Michael Schaffer. “We look forward to sharing food and fun with the friends, family—and even furry fans—of Eddie’s of Roland Park.”

Eddie’s of Roland Park, which is known for personalized service, local products, and chef-prepared foods (including one of Baltimore’s best crab cakes), was founded as Victor’s Market by Victor Cohen in 1944. The independent, family-owned grocery has two locations in Baltimore.