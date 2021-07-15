ECRM to Offer Cross-Category Global Product Sourcing Experience

ECRM, a provider of end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, will hold its 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience virtually in October. The event will bring together buyers and product suppliers from around the world representing all major consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories.

“If the success and scale of 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage told us anything, it was that this is exactly what the industry has been waiting for,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of Solon, Ohio-based ECRM. “We’re now opening up the Global Market to include dozens of categories, on technology built for retail, foodservice, and CPG buyers and sellers.”

The 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience will combine ECRM company RangeMe’s immersive product discovery experience with the ECRM Connect virtual meeting environment, enabling brands to present relevant products to buyers from retailers and foodservice operators of all sizes and locations. Categories covered will encompass food, beverage, foodservice, baby, household, housewares, pet, school and office, toy, seasonal, camping, beauty, health care, and personal care.

About 2,000 buyers and sellers from 53 countries took part in the Global Market: Food & Beverage in June, with just under 1,500 meetings held on ECRM Connect.

Product discovery for 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience participants begins Aug. 23 and will run through Oct. 16. During this time, buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe and, by clicking a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Selected brands will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer’s calendar for a face-to-face virtual meeting. Scheduled meetings run Oct. 18-22 on ECRM Connect and run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

The event will also feature a dynamic content lineup during the week of meetings that starts off with a fireside chat featuring entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, courtesy of platinum sponsor The Emerson Group. Additional content will run throughout the week, including keynotes by Ahold Delhaize USA, Petco, Facebook and WSL Strategic Retail’s Wendy Liebmann; retailer panel discussions on several topics; and interactive workshops led by industry experts.

“ECRM’s 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience is the latest iteration of ECRM’s continuing innovation in connecting buyers and sellers,” noted Scott Emerson, president of The Emerson Group, a Wayne, Pa.-based consumer products equity organization that connects health and beauty brands to loyal shoppers. “We’re thrilled to support this exciting new platform, and the high level of thought leadership content that will be delivered to participants.”

Registration for both buyers and brands runs through Sept. 26.

A division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, Ahold Delhaize USA operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.