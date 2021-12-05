ECRM's Global Market Nears 1,000 Registrants

ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage has attracted nearly 1,000 buyers and brands from over 30 countries just three weeks after registration opened.

The digital experience will bring together retail and foodservice buyers and product suppliers from around the world to meet face-to-face on June 28 through July 2.

“We are thrilled by the reception we’ve received for the 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. “Buyers and suppliers from every corner of the world are eager to experience what will be a first-of-its-scale opportunity for product discovery, engagement and education in the food and beverage industry.”

In addition to the integration of RangeMe’s immersive product discovery experience and ECRM Connect’s virtual meeting platform for brands and buyers, Global Market: Food & Beverage features an all-star lineup of content curated to deliver a combination of insights and practical “how-to” knowledge for participants.

Among the presenters are:

Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of Vayner X and 5-time bestselling author

Andrea Albright, Merchandising SVP - Snacks, Beverages, Alcohol, Front End and Convenience Stores, Walmart

Larry Levin, EVP of Marketing and Shopper Intelligence & Joan Driggs, VP of Content & Thought Leadership, IRI

Liz Buchanan, Head of Consumer Intelligence, NielsenIQ

Phil Lempert, The Supermarket Guru

Lyn Graft, Author of Start With Story

Wendy Saltzman, 3-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and CEO of The Power Media Agency

The educational lineup also includes a panel discussion on certifications featuring The Non-GMO Project, Plant Based Foods Association and Fairtrade America, a Store Brands magazine-led retailer panel discussion on private label supplier best practices, and insights presentations from Menasha and Ideoclick. Participants can add each of these programs to their schedule with the click of a button on the Global Market site.

“The combination of product discovery opportunities and top-notch education makes this a great opportunity for buyers,” said David Arens, divisional merchandise manager at The Exchange. “Using the RangeMe and ECRM Connect platforms, I can craft a mix of content opportunities and supplier meetings that best fits my category needs and objectives in a schedule that works for me.”

The product discovery stage for registrants begins on May 17 and runs through June 21. During this time, food, beverage, and foodservice buyers can browse relevant brands and products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Brands that are selected will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer’s calendar for a virtual face-to-face meeting. Scheduled meetings begin June 28 through July 2 on ECRM Connect and run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.