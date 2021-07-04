ECRM Launching Product Discovery Experience

ECRM is expanding its ECRM Connect solution into a first-of-its-kind product discovery experience called 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage.

The new event will be a virtual product discovery experience for retail buyers and product suppliers and will include group educational sessions, keynote addresses, panel discussions as well as virtual one-on-one meetings for the buyers and suppliers.

Due to the pandemic, and the closure of all trade shows and nearly all in-person direct meetings, ECRM developed a solution to further assist retailers and suppliers virtually: ECRM Connect launched in May. Over the past year ECRM arranged more than 100,000 virtual face-to-face meetings for buyers and suppliers via the ECRM Connect platform.

Now ECRM’s 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will bring together retail buyers and product suppliers from around the world to meet face-to-face on June 28 through July 2.

“The scale and magnitude of the 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage can’t be overstated,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. “We are utilizing best-of-breed technology, built specifically for retail and CPG, to provide participants an unmatched global marketplace experience that will define the future of how retailers and brands connect.”

The 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will aim to deliver international scale with an immersive product discovery experience combined with a virtual meeting environment built specially for brands to showcase relevant products to buyers from retailers of all sizes and locations. This is all made possible with ECRM’s latest technology innovation, which integrates its virtual platform, ECRM Connect, with RangeMe, the industry standard online product discovery platform.

"ECRM’s innovative and market leading platforms have helped Wakefern drive effective and efficient product discovery and business solutions that meet the needs of our customers,” said Wil Magistrelli, director wholesale/international sales at Wakefern Food Corp. “We look forward to ECRM’s 2021 Global Market: Food and Beverage showcase to connect with suppliers and stay on trend with the latest in retail.”

Product discovery for registrants begins on May 17 and runs through June 21. During this time, food, beverage and foodservice buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Brands that are selected will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer’s calendar for a face-to-face meeting. Scheduled meetings begin June 28 through July 2 on ECRM Connect and will run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

As part of this opportunity, 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage will also feature a dynamic content lineup during the week of meetings that kicks off with a fireside chat with entrepreneur and bestselling author, Gary Vaynerchuk. Additional content will run throughout the week featuring daily keynotes, insights, and interactive workshops led by industry leaders and experts.

Registration for both buyers and brands runs through June 7. To register or learn more about 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage, click here.