EcoFreeze® Tote

The PackIt Fresh mobile refrigeration system creates efficiencies through every step of online grocery order fulfillment. The collapsible, freezable, reusable PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze® Totes represent a seamless plug-in for retailers to meet growing storage, pickup and delivery demands. Each PackIt Fresh Freezable Tote features PackIt’s patented EcoFreeze® Technology: freezable gel built into the walls. EcoFreeze® Technology keeps perishables cold and food-safe for 15 hours. Currently rolling out a pilot program in Kroger stores throughout the mid-western and western United States, PackIt Fresh is poised to help retailers large and small keep an estimated $150B in online food orders fresh and food safe for curb pickup and delivery.

For more information, please contact [email protected].