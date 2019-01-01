E.A. Sween: Artisan Style Market Sandwich

Artisan Style Market Sandwiches are made with hearty breads, flavorful meats and

natural cheeses, deliciously handcrafted for people on the go! Each sandwich is packed

with at least 33g of protein, offering better-for-you, more-like-fresh options to

consumers. The full lineup includes five different sandwiches and two subs — something

for everyone! Sandwiches have a 21-day shelf life and are packaged in clear wrap for

easy visibility and a made-in-store appearance.

