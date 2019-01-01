SPONSORED CONTENT
E.A. Sween: Artisan Style Market Sandwich
Artisan Style Market Sandwiches are made with hearty breads, flavorful meats and
natural cheeses, deliciously handcrafted for people on the go! Each sandwich is packed
with at least 33g of protein, offering better-for-you, more-like-fresh options to
consumers. The full lineup includes five different sandwiches and two subs — something
for everyone! Sandwiches have a 21-day shelf life and are packaged in clear wrap for
easy visibility and a made-in-store appearance.