Dunnhumby, Placer.ai Expand Partnership to Deliver More Shopper Insights

Data company dunnhumby and location analytics firm Placer.ai are ramping up their partnership to provide more services to retailers at a time when personalization and connections are increasingly pivotal. The new agreement builds on an existing arrangement, in which Placer.ai provides location visit trends information for dunhumby’s annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI).

Now, retailers can use the same science used to rank retailers in the RPI to position themselves more competitively. The combination of location data, behavioral science and retail consulting also enables dunnhumby to provide retailers with more connected, actionable insights on customers, both in-store and out-of-store.

Leaders from both organizations said that the move is a win-win. “Much like last year, 2024 will be a year of increased competition,” said Matt O’Grady, president for the Americas at dunnhumby. “It’s never been more important for retailers – especially in sectors like grocery, pharmacy, and convenience — where differentiation has become challenging – to develop the right value proposition for their customers and to holistically understand their shoppers' journeys. In the past, customer journeys in-store and out-of-store were viewed in isolation. Integrating these insights into a holistic journey creates a great opportunity for retailers to better understand their customers and influence what brings them to the stores.”

Mark Bowen, head of partner programs at Placer.ai, agreed that retailers can benefit from the new joint effort, which includes linked data sets. “Placer’s ultimate mission is to unlock the power of analytics to help empower businesses to improve their decision making and drive tangible business goals. The partnership with dunnhumby is a clear step in that direction bringing together industry leading insights, perspectives and analysis in order to better inform strategy and decision making,” he remarked.

On that note, Placer.ai continues to provide fresh insights into the ways consumers are shopping. For example, the company recently reported that discount and dollar stores held onto 2023 gains in the early weeks of this year, with an uptick in year-over-year visits on a 12-month basis. Dunnhumby, for its part, released its annual RPI in January, showing that Texas grocer H-E-B led the pack this year, followed by Amazon, Costco Wholesale Corp., Market Basket and Sam’s Club.