After selling out of Salted Caramel Cold Brew in the summer of 2022 and serving up about 6 million Salted Caramel Cold Brews in Dunkin’ restaurants this past summer, the beloved brand has jumped back on the sweet-and-salty bandwagon with Dunkin’ Salted Caramel Creamer. Fans of the trending flavor can now enjoy it in the comfort of their own homes. Alongside Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer, Salted Caramel Creamer is the latest permanent addition to Dunkin’s at-home coffee creamer lineup. A 32-ounce bottle of Salted Caramel Creamer retails for a suggested $4.49. Part of Inspire Brands, Dunkin’ teamed up with Danone North America to create the creamer.