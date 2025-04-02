Iconic restaurant chain Dunkin’ is enabling more satisfying coffee experiences at home with a Cold Foam Creamers line and a limited-edition Dunkin’ S’mores Flavored creamer, both available at grocery retailers nationwide. The Cold Foam Creamers, velvety smooth, creamy foam toppers that can be layered on top of a cup of hot or cold coffee for an indulgent treat, are made with real cream and sugar. The line’s two varieties are Extra Extra, inspired by the signature “extra cream, extra sweet” Dunkin’ order, and rich, decadent Chocolate. The seasonal S’mores Flavored Creamer combines the flavors of chocolate, toasted marshmallows and graham crackers, evoking the warmth of a nostalgic campfire. Dunkin’ Cold Foam Creamers are available in 14-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $5.99 each, and the Dunkin’ S’mores Creamer comes in 32-ounce bottles retailing for a suggested $5.08. To mark the launch, Dunkin’ has teamed up with self-care destination Chillhouse on exclusive “FOAM-O Kits” designed to enhance cozy moments at home, with an online sweepstakes running through Feb. 28. The Dunkin’ creamers are made by Danone North America.