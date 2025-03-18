Popular sundae cone brand Drumstick has now debuted the We Love Peanut Butter pack. Available nationwide, the launch brings peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter sundae cones to the frozen novelties segment. The 8-pack features a variety of peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter sundae cones, each featuring peanut butter in the center and dipped in a chocolatey coating studded with cookie pieces. The cones also contain such fan-favorite elements as the crispy cone and the chocolatey nugget, resulting in a satisfying sweet-and-salty snack. The suggested retail price for a 36.8-fluid-ounce 8-pack is $9.99. To promote the program, Drumstick ran a social media sweepstakes promotion enabling participants to win prizes. Parent company Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Inc. is owned by fast-growth international business Froneri, a joint venture between Nestlé and PAI Partners.