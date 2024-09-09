DreamPak “Guilt-Free” Dessert Sauces

DreamPak is set to disrupt the dessert topping category with a “Guilt-Free” Dessert Sauce line containing zero sugar and zero calories. Each 12-ounce squeeze bottle delivers 23 servings of a popular topping flavor – Salted Caramel, Double Fudge, Cotton Candy or such limited edition varieties as Pumpkin Spice – that can be used to create coffee- or milk-based beverages or added to ice cream or lattes. The company is offering the line to leading national brands, as well as directly to retailers eager to expand the reach of their own labels. Each flavor retails for a suggested $4.98. According to DreamPak, its next big category-changer will be an “All-Natural” line of zero- calorie, zero-sugar dessert sauces slated to debut in Q2 of 2025.