Dr. Praeger’s Veggie Fries

Healthy food brand Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has now introduced Veggie Fries, which the company describes as the only frozen fries containing a full serving of vegetables. By bringing the product line to market, the brand aims to make it easier for Americans to consume veggies while still enjoying their favorite foods. The crispy snack or side dish comes in two varieties – California Veggie Fries and Cauliflower Broccoli Veggie Fries – and are kosher, Certified Vegan, Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified. An 8-ounce box of either variety retails for a suggested $6.