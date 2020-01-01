Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Turk’y Burger

There have been plenty of plant-based burgers mimicking the taste and texture of beef and even chicken, but now turkey patties get their meat-free due with the Perfect Turkey Burger, from plant-based pioneer Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods. Touted by the company as the first plant-based product to actually taste like a real turkey burger, the gluten- and soy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified product is made with only clean ingredients, including real carrots, sweet potatoes and butternut squash, and contains 20 grams of plant protein. A frozen 2-pack of 4-ounce patties retails for a suggested $5.49. The brand also recently released the Farm Stand Cauliflower Burger, a plant-based patty made exclusively with ingredients from local farms in the New York and New Jersey area.