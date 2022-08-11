Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Chick’n Line Expansion

This fall, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, a pioneer in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and kosher frozen food categories for more than 25 years, is growing its Perfect line with three additional SKUs: Perfect Chick’n Tenders, Perfect General Tso’s Chick’n and Perfect Nashville Hot Chick’n. All three are vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, and offer up to 17 grams of plant protein. What’s more, the brand’s products are made with clean ingredients that offer both high-quality taste and nutrition.Dr. Praeger’s goal is to make enjoying plant-based chicken alternatives even easier and healthier for consumers by allowing them to prepare a tasty meal at home in less than 15 minutes. The suggested retail price for a 12-ounce package of Chick’n Tenders is $7.49, while a 9.5-ounce package of Nashville Hot Chick’n or General Tso’s Chick’n goes for a suggested $5.99.