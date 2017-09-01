Press enter to search
Close search

Dr. Bronner’s Baby Unscented Gift Set

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Dr. Bronner’s Baby Unscented Gift Set

Dr. Bronner’s Baby Unscented Gift Set combines four specially formulated organic body care products suitable for babies and people with sensitive skin: Pure-Castile Liquid and Bar Soap, 4-in-1 Organic Sugar Soap and Organic Magic Balm are said to be extra-gentle, made with the finest organic and fair-trade ingredients to nourish and hydrate. The set contains no synthetic ingredients or petrochemical detergents, but cleans and moisturizes with organic coconut, olive, hemp and jojoba oils, forming a creamy lather that leaves skin and hair smooth and soft. SRP for the set is $29.99.

Other Popular Products

Gaea Veggie Snacks