Dr. Bronner’s Baby Unscented Gift Set combines four specially formulated organic body care products suitable for babies and people with sensitive skin: Pure-Castile Liquid and Bar Soap, 4-in-1 Organic Sugar Soap and Organic Magic Balm are said to be extra-gentle, made with the finest organic and fair-trade ingredients to nourish and hydrate. The set contains no synthetic ingredients or petrochemical detergents, but cleans and moisturizes with organic coconut, olive, hemp and jojoba oils, forming a creamy lather that leaves skin and hair smooth and soft. SRP for the set is $29.99.