Frozen snack line from The London Dough Co. arrives in U.S.
The London Dough Co.’s cookie dough snack platform, Doughlicious, has officially come to the United States, offering a modern twist on the classic cookie dough experience. The woman-owned and -operated brand’s gluten-free, non-GMO Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are now available in the ice cream aisles at Whole Foods Market stores across four strategic regions: Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Mid-Atlantic, including such popular markets as New York; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; and Denver. The snacks offer creamy gelato wrapped in dough made with oats and then coated in a soft cookie crumb, in such flavors as Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Truffle, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Churro, Blueberry Frozen Yogurt and Strawberry. All Doughlicious products contain premium, responsibly sourced ingredients; have no added refined sugar; and are free from white-bleached flour, artificial additives and preservatives. The product line retails for a suggested $6.99 per 7.2-ounce package of six pieces of any flavor.

